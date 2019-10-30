Viral version of ‘ABC’ song slows down middle part

(WIVB) — Most of us have heard the classic ‘ABC’ song.

In it, the letters between ‘K’ and ‘Q’ are sung faster than the others, so that they’ll fit in a single measure.

But in a version created for an educational music website, the letters don’t run together.

The new version pauses between the ‘N’ and the ‘O.’ This version was released in 2012, but has since gained new life and some outrage when comedian and television writer Noah Garfinkel shared it on Twitter last week.

The man behind the song explained the changes, saying that by slowing down the ‘L-M-N-O-P’ part, it makes it easier for others to learn English as their second language.

Take a listen in the video above and tell us what you think.