Wear Red Day raises awareness of heart disease in women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, you may see more people wearing red. It’s to raise awareness of the effects of heart disease in women.

February is National Heart Month, and the American Heart Association says heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

In fact, nearly 45 percent of women age 20 or older are living with some form of disease.

The American Heart Association says awareness is especially important because new data suggests Generation Z and Millennial women are less likely to be aware that heart disease is their greatest heart threat.