BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking to party on Cinco de Mayo? We’ve got some ideas for you:
- Andale 2 Mexican Restaurant & Bar (1402 French Road, Depew) – Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (11 a.m. – 2 a.m.)
- Deep South Taco (291 Ellicott Street, Buffalo) – 7th Annual Cinco de Mayo Street Festival (Noon – 11 p.m.)
- Don Juan Mexican Bar & Grill (484 Harlem Road, West Seneca) – Cinco de Mayo Celebration (2-11 p.m.)
- Don Tequila (73 Allen Street, Buffalo) – Lots of surprises promised in restaurant’s Facebook post
- Hard Rock Cafe (333 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls) – Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (Noon – 8 p.m.)
Latest Posts
- Where to go for Cinco de Mayo
- Cinco de Mayo: Celebrate May 5 without racist stereotypes
- PA man arrested for allegedly stealing more than $20K from elderly victim
- Man seriously injured in Person Street shooting
- “I quit driving on the Scajaquada years ago:” Buffalo residents weigh in on new plans for NY—198
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.