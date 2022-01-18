With no winner in months, Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $347 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With no big winners in the most recent Mega Millions drawing, an estimated $347 million is now at stake for anyone who plays the game.

The last drawing to take place was on Friday, and although a couple of players in Minnesota and New Jersey matched five numbers, it’s been months since a big winner was declared.

5-8-13-22-48-25 were the numbers for that day.

The next drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Click or tap here to learn how to play.

