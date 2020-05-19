1  of  2
Coronavirus
When to reopen? New York state launches online tool for business owners on guidelines

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A cyclist wears a protective mask as they pass Madison Square Park, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FINGER LAKES REGION, N.Y. (WROC) — A new online tool, created by New York State, will help local businesses know when it’s safe to reopen.

The New York Forward Business Reopening Lookup Tool will help business owners know if their business is eligible to reopen, and the public health and safety standards with which your business must comply.

The Finger Lakes region began phase one of reopening on Friday, and western New York followed on Tuesday. According to the governor’s office, the phases of reopening are as follows:

  • Phase one — Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (with curbside pickup), agriculture, forestry, and fishing.
  • Phase two — Professional services, finances and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing
  • Phase three — Restaurants/food services, and hotels/accommodations
  • Phase four — Arts/entertainment/recreation, and education

More information can be found here.

