When will parts of New York be ready for Phase Two? Gov. Cuomo says experts are analyzing the data

(WIVB) – Advancing to Phase Two of reopening could take longer than expected.

Five regions- not including Western New York- were expecting to reach Phase Two on Friday, after spending two weeks in Phase One.

However, speaking on a radio show on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that experts are analyzing the data to see if that’s a good move.

“We have international experts who go through it and we’ll follow the data,” Cuomo said on WAMC FM. “The reopening in the first five regions ends tomorrow. When the reopening of Phase One ends, we’ll give the experts all the data. It is posted on the web, but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we’ll move forward.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet Thursday that no date has yet been set for Western New York to enter Phase Two, since we need two weeks of data since Phase One began.

He added that it’s possible we will enter Phase Two next week.

We have received inquiries about "what day phase 2 of the state's reopening plan for WNY will start?" While it COULD possibly occur next week, NO date has been set because we need at least 2 weeks of data since phase 1 started. We don't have that data yet, so no date is certain. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 28, 2020

State Sen. Robert Ortt expressed his displeasure with the news Thursday night, saying in a statement “This shows a contemptuous disrespect to small businesses and underscores the absurdly arbitrary nature of one man running the state’s economy.”

My response to this evening’s news regarding the proposed delay of Phase Two of reopeninghttps://t.co/uaoXvUk8u0 — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) May 29, 2020

Phase Two of reopening includes professional services like salons and barbershops, retail, administrative support, and real estate/ rental and leasing.

You can find out more about the state’s reopening plan here.