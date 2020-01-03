Where to watch Bills’ Wild Card Game

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) Those who can’t make it the Houston for Saturday’s Wild Card Match up will be packing local bars and restaurants. News 4 stopped insides Danny’s, a great spot to catch the big game.

Ashley Ebeling has been a bills fan as far back as she can remember. “When you’re born in Buffalo you just come out and your a bills fan,” she said.

Her family has owned Danny’s restaurants over the past few decades. All the while, Bills fans have been packing both the Airport and Orchard Park locations for the games.

“I mean you can barely get into the bar on a home game it its a lot of excitement a lot of fun a lot of celebrating it’s fun,” she said.

People come in for the Chicken Wing Soup and to enjoy some other buffalo favorites including the NY Reuben, Buffalo Beef on Weck and different varieties of chicken wings.

And if you’re looking to make the most of your money, wings are just 10 cents at the South location. $2 domestic pints are also offered during games.

But it’s not just the food and deals that keep patrons coming back, it’s the atmosphere.

“It’s like you are sitting at home with your family on the couch, cheering on the bills,” said Ebeling.

For more information head here.