Where to watch fireworks in WNY

With the Fourth of July on the horizon, here are some places you can go to enjoy some fireworks.

If you would like to add something to the list, send an email to newsroom@wivb.com.

Akron:

According to Celebrateakron.org: July 3 at Veteran’s Park

Amherst:

July 4 – UB North Campus 10 p.m.

Aurora/ East Aurora:

10 p.m. Fireworks at Hamlin Park

Sahlen Field:

July 3rd after BPO concert

Cheektowaga:

July 3rd Cheektowaga Town Park after concert

Clarence:

July 4th 10 p.m. at Clarence Town Park

Colden:

July 3rd 10 p.m. Kummer Park

Dunkirk:

July 4th Memorial Park

Ellicottville:

Orchard Park:

July 4th, orchard park middle school 9:30 p.m.

Little Valley:

Freedom Daze Demolition Derbvy and fireworks Erie street at dusk – July 4th

Pendleton NY

July 4th Pendleton Town Park

Lockport:

July 4th over the Canal

Town of Tonawanda:

July 3rd Kenney Field





Woodlawn Beach:

July 3rd at Woodlawn Beach

Grand Island:

July 4th Fantasy Island

Silver Creek:

July 3rd George Borrello Park

All July 4th:

Mayville:

Mayville Lakeside Park | 10pm

Lakewood:

Richard O. Hartley Park | 10pm

Bemus Point:

Bemus Point Park *Fireworks will be launched from a floating barge on Chautauqua Lake/Bemus Bay | 10pm

Niagara Falls:

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Niagara Falls:

10 p.m. Niagara Falls State Park

10 p.m. Fireworks over Lake Ontario | Best viewed from Krull Park; fireworks launched from the West Pier

Thursday, July 4, 2019:

Niagara Falls:

Dusk. Hyde Park

Lewiston:

Dusk. Village of Lewiston

Tonawanda/North Tonawanda:

Dusk. Best viewed from Niawanda Park or Gratwick Park.

Lockport:

9:45 p.m. Best viewed on Pine Street Bridge, Canal Street, Cornerstone Ice Arena, Ida Fritz Park, Dudley Square, Outwater Park

Niagara Falls:

​10 p.m. Niagara Falls State Park

Olean:

July 4th Bradner Stadium 9:30

Salamanca:

July 3rd Allegany State Park’s Quaker Beach

Hartland:

Hartland Park July 3rd

Wheatfield:

July 4th Oppenheim Park