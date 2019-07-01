Where to watch fireworks in WNY

With the Fourth of July on the horizon, here are some places you can go to enjoy some fireworks.
If you would like to add something to the list, send an email to newsroom@wivb.com.
Akron:
According to Celebrateakron.org: July 3 at Veteran’s Park
Amherst:
July 4 – UB North Campus 10 p.m.
Aurora/ East Aurora:
10 p.m. Fireworks at Hamlin Park
Sahlen Field:
July 3rd after BPO concert
Cheektowaga:
July 3rd Cheektowaga Town Park after concert
Clarence:
July 4th 10 p.m. at Clarence Town Park
Colden:
July 3rd 10 p.m. Kummer Park
Dunkirk:
July 4th Memorial Park
Ellicottville:
Orchard Park:
July 4th, orchard park middle school 9:30 p.m.
Little Valley:
Freedom Daze Demolition Derbvy and fireworks Erie street at dusk – July 4th
Pendleton NY
July 4th Pendleton Town Park
Lockport:
July 4th over the Canal
Town of Tonawanda:
July 3rd Kenney Field
Woodlawn Beach:
July 3rd at Woodlawn Beach
Grand Island:
July 4th Fantasy Island
Silver Creek:
July 3rd George Borrello Park
All July 4th:
Mayville:
Mayville Lakeside Park | 10pm
Lakewood:
Richard O. Hartley Park | 10pm
Bemus Point:
Bemus Point Park *Fireworks will be launched from a floating barge on Chautauqua Lake/Bemus Bay | 10pm
Niagara Falls:
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Niagara Falls:
10 p.m. Niagara Falls State Park
10 p.m. Fireworks over Lake Ontario | Best viewed from Krull Park; fireworks launched from the West Pier
Thursday, July 4, 2019:
Niagara Falls:
Dusk. Hyde Park
Lewiston:
Dusk. Village of Lewiston
Tonawanda/North Tonawanda:
Dusk. Best viewed from Niawanda Park or Gratwick Park.
Lockport:
9:45 p.m. Best viewed on Pine Street Bridge, Canal Street, Cornerstone Ice Arena, Ida Fritz Park, Dudley Square, Outwater Park
Niagara Falls:
10 p.m. Niagara Falls State Park
Olean:
July 4th Bradner Stadium 9:30
Salamanca:
July 3rd Allegany State Park’s Quaker Beach
Hartland:
Hartland Park July 3rd
Wheatfield:
July 4th Oppenheim Park