Where’s lloyd? Giving a lift from the airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo native returning to the Queen City early Friday morning is expecting a unique ride from the airport.

Hanna Woltz, who recently accepted a film job in Burbank, Calif. jokingly tweeted at lloyd Taco Tuesday night:

“hey @whereslloyd my plane back to buffalo lands at 12:56am on Friday, can you have one of your trucks pick me up? Thank you in advance.”

lloyd tweeted back, saying “enough retweets and we’ll see what we can do”.

Enough RT’s & we’ll see what we can do https://t.co/RPFcp51S2M — lloyd (@whereslloyd) February 12, 2020

The message was retweeted over 100 times, and lloyd tweeted this afternoon:

Hey @hannawoltz, your Taco Truck ride is scheduled for pickup at 12:56 am from the @BUFAirport on Friday, February 14th.



DM me your favorite lloyd burrito to confirm.#whereslloyd#hespickingyouup — lloyd (@whereslloyd) February 12, 2020

“I am a huge lloyd fan,” Woltz said in a Twitter message on Wednesday. “I know that they are a cool company and I originally sent a tweet as a note of excitement to be reunited with a Buffalo favorite.”

“I love that it blew up like this- it is going to be hilarious to see lloyd roll through the airport,” she added.

News 4 has reached out to lloyd for a comment about the airport ride.

MORE: lloyd was named “Buffalo’s Best Food Truck” in 2018.