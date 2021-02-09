Which Amherst will come out on top? The Town of Amherst is in a walking competition with two other “Amhersts” this month

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it’s cold and snowy in February, it can be hard to be motivated to get outside and get moving.

The Town of Amherst is offering residents some incentive- by entering into a friendly, month-long walking competition with the towns of Amherst in Nova Scotia and New Hampshire.

The “Amherst to Amherst” Walking Challenge has been going on since the beginning of the month.

So far, Amherst, Nova Scotia is in the lead.

To participate, members of the Amherst community just have to log the hours they spend walking or jogging and submitting their distance daily or weekly to toainfo@amherst.ny.us.

Here’s the schedule of when distances need to be submitted:

February 1-6 send in by Feb 8th

February 7-14 send in by the 15thth

February 15-21 send in by 22nd

February 22-28 send in by March 1st.

The walking can be done outside or at home, but has to be intentional e

xercise, Lisa Kistner, assistant to Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa, said.

“Something that you’re not normally doing with your days so that we can get people up and moving – that’s the intent,” she added.

The distance each town walks each week is tallied up and the end of the week and shared to the Amherst to Amherst Walking Challenge Facbook page.

Information about each of the Amhersts is also shared to the page.

“People always like friendly competitions,” Amherst town supervisor Brian Kulpa said. “It’s kind of fun to learn about other communities with your name, especially when they’re out of state or in another country.”

The Town of Amherst has plenty of spaces to get out for a walk.

“We’ve got a really extensive trail network- some really nice ones,” Kulpa added. “There are some spots for hikinh and walking where you can get away from the feeling of an urban town very quickly and escape a lot of the stuff that’s going on around us.”

You can also snap a picture of things you see on your walk and share it to social media with the hashtag “#AmherstToAmherstWalkingChallenge”.