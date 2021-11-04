Which NYS ballot proposals were approved by voters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers had the chance to weigh in on five statewide ballot proposals in the general election, but according to the unofficial results, voters only approved two of those measures.

MORE | Prosecutors investigating allegation inspectors pre-stamped mayoral ballots

Those proposals included:

Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment Eliminating Ten-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

The last proposal, which allowed New York City Civil Court to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current jurisdictional limit of $25,000 seemed to be the least controversial and was approved by voters.

The other proposal that was given the “ok” was Proposal 2, establishing the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment in the state’s constitution. While it was criticized by some agriculture groups for being too broad, environmental groups had championed the cause.

MORE | Key takeaways of Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline

“Now New Yorkers can go to all levels of government, whether it be a village, a town, a county a city or the state government and essentially say ‘your decisions now have to be screened against my right to clean air and clean water and a healthful environment,” said EANY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz.

Proposals 1, 3 & 4 dealing with redistricting and voting did not pass.

While the organization Common Cause New York supported those efforts, the New York GOP took a “Just Say No!” stance.



“A funny thing happened on the way to election day. The people used common sense and said these are solutions to problems that don’t exist in this state. We’re going to reject it,” said NYGOP Chair Nick Langworthy.

The approved ballot proposals are added to the state’s constitution in January.