Whirlpool Rapids Bridge to be closed to traffic Saturday due to protest

(WIVB) – The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge will be closed all day starting at 11 a.m. Saturday to Canada- and U.S.-bound traffic due to a planned protest.

Canadian demonstrators intend to kneel along the sidewalk south of the Whirlpool Bridge facing the U.S. on Saturday to show solidarity with U.S. citizens, according to a statement from the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.

“This closure is to ensure the safety and well-being of those Canadian citizens planning to peacefully protest against societal discrimination and in support of ongoing social justice reform,” the statement said.

Essential NEXUS travelers who use the Whirlpool Bridge are asked to utilize the

Rainbow Bridge or Lewiston-Queenston Bridge for crossing the border on Saturday.

