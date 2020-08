(WIVB) – Veterans and their families came together for a day of relaxation in the Southtowns on Saturday.

The Whirlwind Veterans and Warrior Retreat hosted a meet-and-greet at a farm in Eden.

People who came down were able to participate in a number of activities including fishing and interacting with farm animals.

The founder says the organization works to help veterans adjust back to civilian life by offering a number of outdoor programs including farm therapy.