Whispering River Rescue aims to garner more volunteer support as the only donkey rescue in WNY

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Founded in 2020, just 14 months ago, Whispering River Rescue is the only donkey rescue in all of Western New York.

There, the rescue does more than just rehab animals, they also provide a safe and loving space for animal lovers to come and learn to care for larger four-legged friends.

Having pulled many donkeys from auctions who have been abused, malnourished, or mistreated, WRR helps donkeys in their care recover until they’re well enough to be adopted.

To learn more about Whispering River Rescue, watch the video above or click here for upcoming events.