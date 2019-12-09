White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to listeria

(CNN Newsource)–If you have any White Castle frozen burgers sitting in your freezer, you may want to throw them out.

The company recalled several varieties due to possible listeria contamination.

Some of the packages include six-packs of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and jalapeno cheeseburgers. Larger 16 pack versions of hamburgers and cheeseburgers are also part of the recall.

All of the products have best by dates of August 2020.

There are no reports of any illnesses, but you shouldn’t eat the sandwiches to be safe.

You can get a refund for the affected products.