NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Have you ever wondered who the richest people in New York are? The Forbes 400 of 2021 list gives a ranking of the wealthiest people in the United States.

Out of the 400 people on the list, over 60 are from New York. Forbes said these wealthy Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion.

Here are the top 10 richest people from New York.

10. Leon Black

Ranked 78 overall, Leon Black is the co-founder of the private equity company Apollo Global Management, which manages over $470 billion in assets. He has a net worth of $9.9 billion.

9. Chase Coleman lll

Chase Coleman lll is ranked 73 overall. He has a net worth of $10.3 billion. Coleman started out as a hedge fund investor, but his Tiger Global Management evolved into a broader investment firm.

8. Israel Englander

Israel Englander is ranked 71 overall and has a net worth of $10.5 billion. He founded Millennium Management in 1989 with $35 million. The hedge fund firm now manages nearly $53 billion.

7. Donald Newhouse

Donald Newhouse attends The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s Hope Rising Benefit at The Pierre Hotel on October 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration)

Donald Newhouse is ranked 40 overall and has a net worth of $18.1 billion. Newhouse and his late brother, Samuel, inherited the publishing and broadcasting company Advance Publications.

6. Rupert Murdoch and family

In this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Fox News chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Rupert Murdoch and his family are ranked 31 overall. They have a net worth of $23 billion. Murdoch owns Fox News, The Times of London, and The Wall Street Journal, as well as many other media outlets.

5. Jim Simons

Hedge fund manager Jim Simons talks during an interview, Monday, April 16, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Jim Simons is ranked 28 overall and has a net worth of $24.4 billion. He is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, a quantitative trading hedge fund firm that manages about $55 billion.

4. Leonard Lauder

Leonard Lauder attends the FiFi Fragrance Awards at Alice Tully Hall, Monday, May 21, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Leonard Lauder is ranked 25 overall and has a net worth of $28.9 billion. He spent three decades running the cosmetics giant Estée Lauder.

3. Stephen Schwarzman

Blackstone Group chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Stephen Schwarzman is ranked 19 overall and has a net worth of $37.4 billion. He founded the private equity firm Blackstone with fellow billionaire Peter Peterson in 1985.

2. Julia Koch and family

Julia Koch photographed during a “turning of the soil” ceremony on the future site of The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care, Wednesday, May 20, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Julia Koch and her family are ranked 16 overall and have a net worth of $51 billion. Koch and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries from her husband, David, who died in August 2019.

1. Michael Bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Little Havana, a neighborhood in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

Michael Bloomberg is ranked 10 overall and has a net worth of $70 billion. The former mayor of New York City co-founded the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981. He was also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

To view the full list of wealthiest Americans, you can visit the Forbes website.