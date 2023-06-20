ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Something seemingly as simple as charging your phone could have unintended consequences.

New York State is warning travelers about a new form of data theft called “juice jacking.” This is when thieves utilize public charging kiosks to steal passwords and other personal information.

They do this by putting hidden skimming units inside USB ports at hotels, airports and other public spaces. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says malware can be loaded onto these charging stations to not only steal personal information, but lock the device, as well.

“Criminals can then use that information to access online accounts or sell it to other bad actors,” the FCC said.

New York State has tips for protecting your own devices in public places:

Carry a portable battery charger and your own charging cables.

Use the wall plug-in socket to charge your devices.

If you plug your device into a USB port and a prompt appears asking you to “share data” or “trust this computer” or “charge only,” always select “charge only.”

If you need to charge your device through a USB port, consider a USB device called a data blocker that connects to your phone’s charging cable and keeps data from being transmitted through the USB cord.

If you must use a public charging station, power off your device before plugging into the charging port.

“Summer is peak travel season when New Yorkers are constantly on the go heading to events, gatherings and vacations with friends and family,” Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said.