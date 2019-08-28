Wife and child of Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher believed to be among victims of Pittsylvania County triple murder

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — ESPN baseball writer Jeff Passan tweeted that the wife and child of Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Blake Bivens were among those killed in Tuesday’s Pittsylvania County triple murder. Bivens grew up in nearby Sutherlin.
Bivens’ team, the Montgomery Biscuits, canceled today’s doubleheader due to what they are calling “a tragic event” within their baseball family.
A tweet from the team’s CEO & Managing Owner Lou DiBella said, “The Biscuits’ thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy.”
The team is asking for privacy for Bivens and his family at this time.
Stay with WFXRtv.com for updates to this developing story. Download the WFXR News app.