Wife of Lockport native charged with his murder

An Alabama woman is accused of killing her husband – a Lockport native.

James Cappello was found dead in his Huntsville, Alabama home in Sept. 2018

According to the Madison County District Attorney’s office, Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello is accused of fatally poisoning James Cappello with insulin she stole from her job as a nurse.

According to his family, James Cappello was suspicious his wife had been abusing drugs, and he planned to file for divorce and get custody of the couple’s daughter.

Nikki Cappello initially filed a missing persons report with Huntsville Police. She then allegedly called a friend to help dispose of the body – that friend contacted law enforcement who found James Cappello’s body in the garage.

Nikki Cappello is currently out of jail on bail. Her trial is scheduled for Jan. 2020 – she faces life in prison.