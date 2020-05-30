Wife of officer charged in George Floyd’s death files for divorce

(CBS NEWS) – Kellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has filed for divorce, according to a statement released by her lawyer. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday in Floyd’s death.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” reads the statement released by Sekula Law Offices.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued.