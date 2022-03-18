NEW YORK (WWTI) — A new tool can help gauge flooding risks along the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey has released its Flood Inundation Mapper this week in collaboration with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to increase preparedness in flood-prone areas for future high-water events.

This tool was launched after Lake Ontario reached record high levels in 2017 and then again in 2019. This resulted in over $1 billion in damage.

The Flood Inundation Mapper includes 312 of New York shoreline and depicts estimates of flood areas and shoreline flooding water by depth. It uses data collected from eight new USGS lake gauges, which were placed on data collected from the 2017 flood.

“The eight new gauges placed off the New York shoreline will give us much more insight into how Lake Ontario flooding will affect communities along the shore as well as inland,” USGS New York Water Science Center Surface Water Specialist Christopher Gazoorian said in a press release. “The gauges give us information that has not existed for this region of New York.”

According to the DEC, the mapping tool utilizes real-time data provided by the gauges and the mapper can assist municipalities and emergency managers to form emergency responses.

Counties included in the mapping project include Jefferson, Oswego, Cayuga, Niagara Orleans and Wayne. In the North Country, a gauge was placed at the Lake Ontario Pier at Sackets Harbor.

“New York State is leading the nation in advancing actions and investments to mitigate flooding fueled by climate change, particularly along Lake Ontario through the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added. “To bolster these efforts, DEC recognized the need to help shoreline communities prepare for future flooding using the latest science and data to drive solutions. We partnered with USGS to collect lake level data and develop a mapping tool to generate real-time information to help municipalities better prepare to protect public safety and local infrastructure.”

As of March 18, there was no indication based on the mapping tool, that Lake Ontario would flood this spring. Lakeshore residents are urged to check the tool throughout the spring and refer to the DEC for flood protection tips.