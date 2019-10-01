Breaking News
Chris Collins’ resignation is official, former congressman due in NYC court this afternoon
Live Now
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presents proposed 2020 budget
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

William Fichtner talks “Cold Brook,” Buffalo Bills and Hometown Pride

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hollywood star and Cheektowaga native, Bill Fichtner came to talk with us about his new movie, “Cold Brook.” The indie film is his debut as a director and was shot here in Buffalo.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak sat down with him ahead of the movie’s release November 8th. They talked everything from excitement surrounding the film to the Buffalo Bills and his hometown pride.

“Cold Brook” comes out November 8th. Fichtner will be in town for its debut. You can see the movie and the man himself, that day at the Aurora Theatre.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss