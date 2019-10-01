William Fichtner talks “Cold Brook,” Buffalo Bills and Hometown Pride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hollywood star and Cheektowaga native, Bill Fichtner came to talk with us about his new movie, “Cold Brook.” The indie film is his debut as a director and was shot here in Buffalo.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak sat down with him ahead of the movie’s release November 8th. They talked everything from excitement surrounding the film to the Buffalo Bills and his hometown pride.

“Cold Brook” comes out November 8th. Fichtner will be in town for its debut. You can see the movie and the man himself, that day at the Aurora Theatre.