Williams scores game-winning TD in NFL debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, Bills wide receiver Duke Williams made the most of his first opportunity in the NFL, catching the game winning touchdown in a 14-7 victory over the Titans on Sunday.

Tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter and with the offense struggling to move the ball, Isaiah McKenzie provided the boost the offense needed, racing 46 yards on a dump off from Josh Allen to set the Bills up inside the red zone.

Three plays later, Allen connected Williams over the middle for his career score.

The former Auburn Tiger and Canadian Football League standout wrapped up his NFL debut catching all four of the passes thrown his way for 29 yards.

Allen finished the game 23-32 for 219 yards, but his one mistake allowed the Titans to get back into the game.

On 3rd-and-7 early in the third quarter and clinging to a 7-0 lead, Allen once again made a poor decision, throwing the ball back across the field and into the teeth of the Titans’ defense as he was pressured in the pocket. It was an easy interception for Tennessee, which then marched marched 38 yards and tied the game with a short TD run from Derrick Henry.

Outside of allowing that quick score, the Bills defense once again displayed their dominance, sacking Marcus Mariota a season best five times.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half and sacked Mariota three times in the first half.

With the victory, Buffalo improves to 4-1 overall as they head into the bye week. The Bills will return to the field on Oct. 20, when they host the Miami Dolphins.