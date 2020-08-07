Williamsville Central School District to hold community forum via Zoom on new hybrid instructional model

(WIVB) – The Williamsville Central School District will implement a hybrid instructional model in the fall, according to a message from superintendent Scott G. Martzloff.

The announcement comes after Gov. Cuomo’s Friday announcement that all districts in the state can return to in-class instruction this fall.

Parents who don’t wish to have their children participate in the hybrid model can check back on the district’s website for information on full-time online instruction when it’s available.

The district will hold a community forum to present its reopening plan at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 via a Zoom webinar.

The community forum will be lived streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

You can also submit questions and concerns to the district by emailing contact@williamsvillek12.org.

Martzloff also said there will be two more community forums and the district will be meeting with teachers in the coming weeks to discuss reopening.