Williamsville East Girls Varsity Soccer forfeiting remainder of their season

AMHERST, NY (WIVB)– UPDATE: The Director of Communications for Williamsville Central School District says the East Varsity Girls Soccer Team will forfeit the remainder of their 2019 season.

Players and parents were informed by school officials during a private meeting this evening.

This comes after 13 of the 21 members of the team violated the district’s interscholastic athletic contract during an incident that took place outside school hours and off school property.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff says, ” “We regret the need to take this action but our investigation showed that a number of team members engaged in behavior that clearly violated the athletic contract.”

Officials say student athletes and parents sign the contract agreeing to a code of conduct that extends to a player’s behavior outside of school during the season.

Violations to the contract result in immediate suspension from pratice and competition for five weeks.

According to the district, due to the amount of suspended players, there are not enough JV players to move up so the school cannot field a team for the remainder of the season.

ORIGINAL: The Williamsville East Girls Soccer team was the Section Six, Class A -1 champion in 2018. The team suddenly forfeited last Friday’s game against Starpoint.

While the district isn’t saying exactly why, a spokesperson tells News Four;

‘Recently, allegations involving the Williamsville East Varsity Girls Soccer Team were brought to the attention of Williamsville East administrators. These allegations have been investigated and as a result, it has been determined that a number of student athletes violated the interscholastic athletic contract signed by both parents and students. Those student athletes found to be in violation of the athletic agreement have been suspended from practice and competition for five weeks. The future of the 2019 Williamsville East Girls soccer season is currently under review.’