Williamsville Fire Department takes weekly drill to local playground

PHOTO: Williamsville Fire Department Facebook

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The pandemic has closed fire training facilities in New York State, forcing local fire departments to get creative while continuing education.

The Williamsville Fire Department rose to the task by taking its weekly drill to the Garrison Park playground Wednesday night.

Firefighters were assigned the function of following a hose line from “doorway” to nozzle, undertaking twists, turns, confined spaces, a “dropped” floor (the slide), and other obstacles, while breathing air on their SCBA, with vision impaired to simulate an environment with little to no sight ability, a post on the fire department’s Facebook page said.

“It is said that if you make learning fun, there is greater chance of retention,” the post added.

