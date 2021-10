WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – People in Williamsville will have the chance to weigh in on whether the village should opt out of the commercial sale of marijuana.

There will be a public forum at the town’s board meeting tonight.

This meeting comes as New York State is working to set up marijuana dispensaries.

Cities, towns and villages across the Empire State will have until December 31 to opt out of retail pot sales within their communities.

Monday night’s meeting is at 7:30 at Village Hall.