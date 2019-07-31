Williamsville man killed in car accident in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, CO (WIVB)– A car accident outside of Denver, Colorado has taken the life of a Williamsville man.

Commerce City Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Bell of Williamsville died last Saturday at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital following the accident.

Bell, along with a 30-year-old Amherst woman and two children in the car, collided with a van. All occupants in Bell’s vehicle had to be extracted and taken to hospitals for serious injuries.

Two men in the other vehicle were also taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Commerce City Police.

Officials say it’s unclear if alcohol played a factor. The cause and manner of Bell’s death are still under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.