Williamsville parent allows her kids to participate in Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial

WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – CDC’s advisory panel is now recommending kids as young as five get Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

News 4 caught up with Williamsville parent Emily Stuart who wanted to do her part ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, and signed her kids up for Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial.

“I think for me it was just a way to feel like we were doing something proactive to contribute to supporting the scientist and doctors who are working so hard on this and to you know help get us out of this,” Stuart said.

When she found out there was a COVID vaccine trial for 5 to 11 year-olds happening at the University of Rochester Medical Center, she signed her four kids up.

She tells News 4 a major driving force in her decision was because both her mother and father-in-law where diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic.

“It felt like a lot of lost time with those who are so special to us and it just felt like during that time we felt so helpless,” she said. “When the vaccine came out and the chance to do this study with the kids, it felt like well this is a way to really make an impact and pave the way for this pandemic to really come to an end.”

Stuart feels more at ease knowing her entire family is now fully vaccinated.

“These are the best of the best, these people have studied for years, you know to take care of our kids, and to make sure they’re safe and healthy. I really didn’t hesitate at all,” she said.

Not every parent feels comfortable getting their children the COVID shot.

“The department of health, and the CDC, they need to give us more information, and their needs to be more studies, there needs to be more safety testing,” said parent Linda Transki. “I can’t even fathom giving this to children and especially those who are at the least risk of really having potentially fatal outcomes from having it.”

“My oldest daughter just turned five. My husband and I are both fully vaccinated. I signed up to get the vaccine for myself as soon as I could. I trust the efficacy of the vaccine and think it has helped to reduce spread in the community. However, I am not planning to get my five year-old vaccinated until the Governor and other elected officials provide clear benchmarks for when things like school mask mandates, quarantine requirements, etc. will be going away,” Kathryn Parrish emailed to News 4.