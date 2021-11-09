Williamsville parents show support for school district over mask breaks

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Parents in Williamsville came out to show support for the school district tonight.

The superintendent recently received a letter from the county health commissioner saying breaks for face masks are not allowed because of state guidelines.

The superintendent defended the breaks, calling them a brief relief for students who have to wear masks all day.

Parents are backing the superintendent.

“Wearing a mask all day long is pretty oppressive and I don’t know anybody who can do it that long without being able to take it off,” said Tim Terrill, Williamsville parent.

“As we supposedly get to the end of the pandemic, the restrictions get tighter and tighter on children,” Dana Hensley, Williamsville parent.

The Erie County Health Department said it is not going to enforce the rule.

It goes on to say their focus is education, outreach, and vaccination efforts, but not punitive measures.