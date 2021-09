WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Christian Central Academy in Williamsville is suing over the state’s mandate on face masks.

It says dozens of parents chose to enroll their children in the school because they did not want their kids to wear a face mask.

The school says it expects to lose a quarter of its student body if it has to enforce the mandate.

We’ve reached out to the governor’s office about this lawsuit.

We’re waiting to hear back.