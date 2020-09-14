Williamsville School District decides not to hire 43 new teachers

(WIVB) – The Williamsville School Board has decided not to hire dozens of new teachers after changing up its learning model.

“Due to the changes in the instructional model, 43 candidates were not recommended for approval to the Board of Education,” the district said in a Monday statement. “However, we are considering them for future positions in the District. We understand this an unfortunate situation.”

District officials announced last week that all students in grades five and up will learn remotely.