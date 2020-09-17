Williamsville School District launches daily update series

(WIVB) – The interim superintendent of the Williamsville School District has promised to share more information with families as they determine how teachers will teach and students will learn while maintaining social distancing.

Reset. Relaunch. Return. A Message from Acting Superintendent Dr. John McKenna. pic.twitter.com/UQS9KYS5ck — Williamsville CSD (@WCSD_K12) September 17, 2020

Dr. John McKenna said Thursday that the district will begin giving daily updates.

“We’ve established four committees, and they’re working hard to find solutions for our current situation,” McKenna said. “I’m here right now with what was our virtual learning committee, but today we got together and changed our name.”

The name is now the “Reset, Relaunch, and Return Committee”.