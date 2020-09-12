Williamsville School District students protest district’s decision to go fully remote for grades five and up

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students in the Williamsville School District have strong opinions on the decision to go fully remote temporarily for grades five through 12.

School officials made the announcement Thursday, and it’s effective as of Sept. 15.

Williamsville students protested outside of the school’s district offices on Friday evening, upset about the 180 degree change that students who originally chose the “hybrid” model of learning are facing.

The change is the district’s temporary solution to the current crisis of not having enough teachers for both hybrid and virtual students.

The district’s acting superintendent Dr. John McKenna said a target date to transition students back into schools is Nov. 16 for grades five and six and Jan. 4 for grades seven through 12.