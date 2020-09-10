Williamsville School District to go fully remote temporarily for grades 5 to 12 starting Sept. 15

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Grades five to 12 in the Williamsville School District will temporarily go 100 percent remote effective Tuesday, Sept. 15, district officials announced during a Thursday night meeting.

It’s the district’s temporary solution to the current crisis of not having enough teachers for both hybrid and virtual students.

The district’s acting superintendent Dr. John McKenna said a target date to transition students back into schools is Nov. 16 for grades five and six and Jan. 4 for grades seven through 12.

Students in grades five through 12 who originally chose the remote model should check WITS Friday for their schedule.

Teachers will still be expected to report to their buildings five days a week and, despite being remote, will abide by their regular “bell” schedules.