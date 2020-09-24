Williamsville students, parents react to new dates for return to in-class learning

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – After being sent home after just a few days to learn all-virtually, middle and high school students in the Williamsville School District now have a date to go back to the classroom.

Acting superintendent Dr. John McKenna promised last week that Wednesday would be the day that parents would have a timeline, and now they do- middle and high schoolers will be phased back into the classroom in October.

Those in grades five and six can return to a hybrid model on Oct. 13.

Students in grades seven and eight return the following week, and by Oct. 26, high schoolers can be in class two days a week and at home on other days.

Williamsville senior class vice president Ben Terhaar was among the students in on several meetings with the new administration, and is glad to see that there is a timeline for getting back in the classroom.

“It’s definitely a better plan than Jan. 4,” Terhaar said.

“I personally don’t blame any one person for this,” Williamsville parent Dawn Fletch said. “I blame the administration and the union- the union could not work with the Martzloff administration, so what has changed.”

“That was the most disappointing part,” said Williamsville East student Aditya Goyal. “That was what inspired our whole team to come together because it wasn’t the virus, it was lack of planning.”

Acting superintendent McKenna promises to continue giving daily updates on the Williamsville relaunch plan.