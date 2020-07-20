Williamsville teen indicted on hate crime charge, co-defendant charged with arson

(WIVB) – A Williamsville teen has been indicted on a hate crime charge, accused of harassing an Amherst resident who later was the victim of an arson in December.

Christian R. McCaffrey, 19, of Williamsville, was arraigned on charges of second degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime and three counts of second degree aggravated harassment.

It’s alleged that McCaffrey intentionally harassed the victim through phone calls and text messages over several months from Aug. 2019 to Dec. 21, 2019. One incident of harassment allegedly included the use of a derogatory slur against the victim, who is Jewish.

A co-defendant, Dino A. Bruscia, 27, of Buffalo, is charged with third degree arson.

He’s accused of using a flare gun to start a fire at the victim’s Arcadian Drive residence on the morning of Dec. 22. The fire caused damage to the house’s dining room.

If convicted on all counts, McCaffrey faces a maximum of four years in prison and Bruscia faces a maximum of 15.

They were both released after their arraignments and are scheduled to return on Aug. 24.

The judge in the case has issued a no-contact order of protection for the victim and his family.