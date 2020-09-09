Williamsville School District to update plans for remote and hybrid learning

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- After days of uncertainty, Williamsville Central School District says they will be providing an update regarding the hybrid and fully remote online learning models for students on Thursday.

Dear WCSD Families – please read this important update from Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. John McKenna: https://t.co/ILi39bUbD1 — Williamsville CSD (@WCSD_K12) September 9, 2020

The district said in a statement it will live stream a meeting with updates at 7.pm. on YouTube.

“We look forward to providing you with answers and taking the first step toward ensuring equal access to educational programming for all of our students,” the statement read.

