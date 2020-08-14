Williamsville woman pleads guilty to stealing over $37,000 in welfare benefits

(WIVB) – A Williamsville woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $37,000 in welfare benefits by underreporting her income and submitting forged paystubs.

Thomasina Sardina, 47, pleaded guilty to fifth degree welfare fraud in Erie County Court.

The New York State Inspector General found that between Feb. 2012 and July 2015, Sardina failed to report her employment income on her SNAP benefit applications and later underreported her income.

According to the Inspector General’s office, she would not have qualified for SNAP benefits if she had accurately reported her income.

As part of her plea, Sardina will pay full restitution ($37,249). She has been sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.