Wilson Foundation sets $100 million ‘game changer’ for WNY arts and culture

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation continues to give back to Western New York.

Today, the wife of the late Bills founder came to Buffalo, announcing $100 million in new funding. The money will create permanent funding for 13 of the region’s largest arts and cultural institutions.

Mary Wilson told News 4 Ralph Wilson always had a deep fondness for the arts. This new funding will go to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, the Naval Park, the history museum, the National Comedy Center, and several others.