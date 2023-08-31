ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More action will be taken to the skies soon — this time above the City of Batavia!

The Wings over Batavia Air Show is coming to the Genesee County Airport this upcoming Fall, with a multitude of performers including the Thunderbolt II Demo Team, the Air Force’s air support craft, and the A-10 “Warthog.”

The organizers of the air show are promising spectacular light shows throughout the event, as the planes will have lasers and fire coming from the wings. One of the performers, Ghostwriter Airshows, will have over 200 pounds of fire and LED to showcase skywriting in color!

Tickets for the show can be found on the event’s website and can range from $45 to $250. These tickets include:

General Admission: $45

Premium box seats with reserved seating and access to a shade tent: $55.

Mustang Club with premium seating and complimentary beverages: SOLD OUT

General’s Club with a spacious area, dinner, and premium outdoor seating: $250 for adults, $175 for kids.

The event will be held from Saturday, September 2 to Sunday, September 3. The starting times have not been set, but the website says that the gates will open at 2 p.m. and flying will start around 5 p.m.

More information about the event can be found on the Wings Over Batavia website.