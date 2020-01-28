Winner of Small Business Revolution to be announced tonight

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) We’re just hours away from finding out if Fredonia will be nammed the winner of the Small Business Revolution! The village is in the top five for a chance to win a $500,000 toward revitalization.

If you haven’t already heard, Small Business Revolution is a show on Hulu. The goal is revitalizing main streets — spreading that money to local businesses at the winning location.

Fredonia competed with some communities triple it’s size. People were able to vote once a day from January 14 through January 21.

On last day, according to Fredonia’s website, they did have the lead — although there are no guarantees!

The Small Business Revolution Live Stream Event at the Fredonia Opera House begins tonight at 7 p.m. The winner will be announced at 8 p.m.

For more information head here.