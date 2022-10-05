ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 12 stunning images have been selected out of 230 entries for this year’s Erie Canalway Photo Contest, representatives with the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor (ECNHC) announced Tuesday.

The winners — and the 12 honorable mentions — hail from all along the Canalway corridor, which stretches across much of upstate New York.

Judges selected the top three pictures from four categories: Classic Canal, Canal Communities, Along The Trail, and On The Water. The winners will be memorialized in a calendar for 2023.

First place in the Along The Trail category:’ “Sunrise Stroll on the Erie Canal” taken in Pittsford by Alan Schwartz of Rochester. (Courtesy of ECNHC)

“These remarkable images showcase the beauty, history, and diversity of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor,” Executive Director of ECNHC Bob Radliff said. “We appreciate everyone who entered and shared the places, scenes, and activities they love along the New York’s extraordinary canals.”

To see the full list of winning images, visit ECNHC’s website.

Second place image in the Along the Trail category: “Autumn Paddle” in Macedon by Neil Sjoblom of Geneva. (Courtesy of ECNHC)

The full list of winners is as follows:

Classic Canal

1st Place, Passage to the East (Lockport) by Lee Williams, Lockport, NY

2nd Place, Tug on the Move (Amsterdam) by Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam, NY

3rd Place, Hard at Work (Medina) by Peggy Barringer, Albion, NY

Canal Communities

1st Place, Starry Morning (Lockport) by Jeff Tracy, Lockport, NY

2nd Place, Lift Bridge Sunset (Fairport) by Nikki Bittner, Fairport, NY

3rd Place, Nightfall Magic (Camillus) by Jen Bernhardt, Camillus, NY

Along the Trail

1st Place, Sunrise Stroll on the Erie Canal (Pittsford) by Alan Schwartz, Rochester, NY

2nd Place, Autumn Paddle (Macedon) by Neil Sjoblom, Geneva, NY

3rd Place, Winter Walk (Vischer Ferry) by Tina Baxter, Clifton Park, NY

On the Water

1st Place, Unguarded (Waterford) by Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam, NY

2nd Place, Buoy Tender (Schuylerville) by Susan Meyer, Schuylerville, NY

3rd Place, Yankee Hill Lock (Amsterdam) by Tim Stephen, Rotterdam Junction, NY

The ECNHC was recognized by Congress in 2000, and spans more than 500 miles across upstate New York. It includes the present-day Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals as well as their “historic alignments.” The corridor is promoted by a variety of federal, state, and local partners including the National Park Service.