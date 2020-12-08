Winter farmers markets open for the season statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many indoor farmers markets are open for the winter season and following New York guidance for safe pandemic operations, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. The Department released a statement that included a convenient list of local markets, broken down by county.
In New York, farmers markets were deemed essential early in the pandemic. The Department of Agriculture and Markets released the following guidance for the industry:
- All market visitors must wear masks
- Vendors should be as far apart as possible
- Minimize direct access/contact with food
- Increase handwashing stations and hand sanitizer availability
- Managing foot traffic to maintain social distancing
Vendors also have specific requirements, like frequent cleaning; limiting customers at each table; and prepackaging raw products. Take a look at the complete guidance, which was released in August and covers farms, food and beverage producers, animal care, and winter farmers markets: