Winter visiting hours at the Buffalo Zoo start Nov. 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Winter hours at the Buffalo Zoo start Nov. 16!

The zoo will be closed every Monday to Thursday starting Nov. 16, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The zoo will be open during the week over the winter holiday- Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, as well as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2021 (Jan. 18) and Presidents Day 2021 (Feb. 15). The Zoo is closed on

Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The operating hours are a seasonal change for the zoo. They’ll be in place until March 28.

On-site education programs are available for enrollment and will continue during the week.

