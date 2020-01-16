Winter wear drive for those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Explore and More Children’s Museum needs your help collecting winter wear for those in need. All donations will be given to Gerard Place, a local organization that offers a helping hand.

If you drop off items on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you’ll get three dollars off admission at Explore and More.

Over the past two decades, Gerard Place has become a safe haven for those in need.

“The Women Religious all pooled their money together in Western New York and gutted the Old Gerard School,” said Gerard Place President and CEO, David Zapfel. “They created 14 apartments and really created a long term program for those who are homeless or coming from emergency shelters.”

More than 325 families have come in it’s doors without a home and left with the tools toward building a better life.

“90 percent of those do not show up homeless again,” he said. “We’ve got some wonderful staff and just a really great program for Buffalo.”

Gerard Place offers G.E.D programs and job readiness training. And of course, gives those in need a roof over their heads and a warm meal. But the need goes beyond just food.

“Each day we have hundreds of children.. some have the hats and gloves but quite frankly some don’t,” he said. “So we’re always looking for coats, hats gloves things like that.”

That’s where Explore & More Children’s Museum comes in. They’ve partnered up with BankonBuffalo, collecting those items, along with scarves and jackets. All donations will be given directly to Gerard Place

You can drop off items right at Explore and More at Canalside.

For more information on Gerard Place head here.