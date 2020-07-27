Wireless Zone gives out backpacks full of school supplies, scholarships

(WIVB) – While we wait to find out whether schools will reopen in the fall, one local chain wants to make sure kids are ready if they go back.

Wireless Zones across WNY gave away backpacks filled with school supplies on Sunday.

New this year, they also donated five $10,000 scholarships.

The company says this yearly giveaway is always important for the community- but this year, it’s taking on a new role due to COVID-19.

“Things are definitely different now, so I think the stress levels are a little higher,” said Tim Steenberg, regional director for Wireless Zone said. “If we can help out even more this year, it’s much more important.”

Wireless Zone was expected to give out 300 backpacks on Sunday.

This is the fourth year for the giveaway.