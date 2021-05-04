With dangerously low supplies of blood in WNY, ConnectLife declares blood emergency

(WIVB) – ConnectLife has declared a blood emergency as local and national blood supplies drop to “dangerously low” levels.

ConnectLife currently has less than a one-day supply of type O blood, and a two-day supply of all other blood types, the organization said Tuesday.

ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for WNY, including Kaleida Health, ECMC, and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center among other area hospitals. In recent weeks, there’s been a 20 percent increase in hospitals’ use of blood due to traumas and surgeries.

Those who are eligible to donate are asked to by calling 716.529.4270. According to the CDC, if you’ve had any of the COVID-19 vaccines, it doesn’t interfere with blood donation and there’s no waiting period.