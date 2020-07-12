With Queen of Heaven Carnival canceled due to COVID-19, parish hosts chicken barbecue

(WIVB) – COVID-19 forced Queen of Heaven Parish to cancel its annual carnival this weekend.

Instead of a carnival, Queen of Heaven hosted a drive-through barbecue chicken dinner.

Proceeds from the event go right back into the parish and school.

The carnival is usually their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This helps with the families who might not have all the money to afford tuition on their own,” Katie Crowley of the carnival committee told News 4. “It goes toward scholarships and normal operating costs at the school.”

Queen of Heaven said they expect to raise a few thousand dollars from the barbecue.