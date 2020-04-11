1  of  2
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

With the crowds gone, “Sasquatch” explores attraction in Tennessee

News

by: Jack Lail

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Anakeesta in Gatlinburg is temporarily closed, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a visitor.

The popular Gatlinburg attraction suspended operations on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this past week posted the first episode of the Sasquatch at Anakeesta on its Facebook page.

“We’ve spotted him a time or two before when the park was quiet but now we have proof,” the post says. Check Anakeesta’s Facebook page for future episodes.

Seems like the perfect time for the famously shy Bigfoot to take in the sights, don’t you think?

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss